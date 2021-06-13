CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Current Trends in Minitubers Market 2021 Growth Industry Analysis, and In-Depth Regional Research | Top Companies-Valley Tissue Culture, Germicopa, Xisen Potato Industry Group, Interseed Potatoes

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe research report on “Global Minitubers Market 2021” delivers a detailed prognosis on the current and forecast market situation of Minitubers in the assessment period, 2021-2026. The report examines Minitubers market growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in Minitubers industry, a market share of product type, application and scope of a...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Car Wash Machine Market Research Report 2021 | Upcoming Market Growth, Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

Global COVID-19 analysis on Car Wash Machine Market Trends is expected to gain a value of USD 3.18 Billion by 2027, with a 4.07% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2027) The report covers segmentation and market dynamics for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. The increased consumer awareness about the water consumption is positively influencing consumers towards the usage of car wash machines in emerging countries. The rising fleet size across the globe is also expected to drive market growth. The industry is witnessing several technological improvements, including that are supporting the product growth.
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Hermès Net Sales Up 31% in Q3

Hermès reported double-digit sales gains across the key regions of the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific during the third quarter. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Competition#Key Market#Interseed Potatoes#Swot#Norika#Middle East Africa#Minitubers Report
Business Insider

Corona Doom 2.0: Carter Worth Warns That Vaccine-Maker Moderna May Have Further To Fall. What To Do If You're Long.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 8/26/2021. But it has tumbled since, down almost 17% as of Wednesday's close. Strong returns from the oil E&P Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI), Bitcoin miner Marathan Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have helped that cohort outperform despite Moderna. Now CNBC market...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Crocs Braces for ‘Volatile’ Vietnam Recovery

Plus, the clog maker earmarked an additional $75 million for air freight. Here’s how much it normally spends to load up cargo planes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
VIETNAM
Sourcing Journal

Carolina Cotton Works Inc. Takes Sustainable Actions for a Better Planet

The U.S. cotton industry’s commitment to the environment has a strong regulatory framework: the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a series of standards that farmers adhere to in the United States. The U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol underpins and veriﬁes U. S. cotton’s sustainability progress through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party veriﬁcation. Precision agriculture is important today to ensure planet-friendly crops that are environmentally friendly and maintain the highest quality. That is why Carolina Cotton Works, Inc., founded in 1995, has continued to reinvest in itself through changing times by diversifying its capabilities through technology, experience and innovation. They are...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

AAFA’s Denim Finishing Health & Safety Guidelines Now in Mandarin

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has published a Mandarin translation of its “Health & Safety Guidelines for Workers in Denim Finishing” report. The report is a comprehensive guidance dedicated to helping denim finishing facilities provide a safe and healthy work environment that prevents accidents, injuries and illnesses. The guidance is an open-industry resource available to AAFA members and the broader community to drive health and safety for workers in the denim manufacturing industry. “This guide is a supplement that can be used by denim finishing facilities to enhance health and safety practices and reduce risks to their workers and their...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheddar News

Chipotle Q3 Success Highlights Restaurant Automation, Going Digital

Fast-casual Mexican cuisine franchise Chipotle released impressive Q3 earnings on Thursday, showing big revenue and sales increases. Sam Zietz, the CEO of cashier-less checkout software company Grubbrr, joined Cheddar to discuss the numbers and how innovating in automation and digital sales contributed to Chipotle's recent success. "Almost 50 percent of their sales came from digital sales, which is showing the change that we're seeing in the restaurant space," he said.
RESTAURANTS
Cheddar News

Crocs Stay Hot With Record Q3 Revenue Results

Crocs reached record revenues of $625.9 million, a 73 percent increase from last year, in its Q3 earnings report. The footwear brand now expects 2022 revenues to grow more than 20 percent from 2021, fueled by global demand, brand loyalty, and celebrity interest. Crocs CFO Anne Mehlman joined Cheddar to discuss the big earnings results, dealing with supply chain issues, and the company's commitment to achieving net-zero by 2030.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy