Entering Sunday's contest between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, slugger Shohei Ohtani was riding quite the power surge. He homered on Tuesday against the A's, his only hit of the game. He homered again on Wednesday in a two-hit effort. On Friday he hit two home runs, these coming against Detroit, giving him blasts number 20 and number 21 on the season to move him closer to the top of the AL leaderboard. Saturday saw yet another ball leave the park, and we saw the same in the bottom of the fifth on Sunday.