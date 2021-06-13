Colorful Accidentally Reveals Eye-Popping iGame RTX 3090 Kudan

There are plenty of rumours going around about the MacBook Pro before it is launched. Here we spotted one new leak that mentioned it is coming in this fall with the M1X chip. According to the leaker - Dylan (@dylandkt) who is the iOS developer, the Macbook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch are coming in Q4 of 2021 and will be launched in late October or early November. On top of that, he also mentioned the iMac Pro not going to be released at the event but the Mac Mini will be unveiled alongside the new MacBook which contains the M1X chip.