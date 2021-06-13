Cancel
Colorful Accidentally Reveals Eye-Popping iGame RTX 3090 Kudan

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 9 days ago
Colorful has started a promotion campaign for its upcoming top-of-the-range graphics card, the iGame GeForce RTX Kudan, but the secrecy didn't last long — the company accidentally leaked its new design in its own blacked-out teaser image. Traditionally Colorful only makes a handful of boards for its Kudan products. They're built for extreme performance and eye-popping aesthetics, representing the most extreme boards built for the most extreme clocks.

