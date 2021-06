SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries were on a hot streak when the Cleburne Railroaders came to town. They will hot the road for Winnipeg with 3 straight losses after losing 8-3 Thursday night at the Birdcage. The Railroaders also won the previous games 6-3 and 16-12. Winning pitcher Austin Fairchild was untouchable through 4 innings and finished up with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched for Cleburne. Shamoy Christopher had 2 RBI’s for the home team but they fell behind 4-0 after 3 innings and never made it a close game. The Birds are now 11-10 for the season and 2 games back of Sioux City in the division.