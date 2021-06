It’s a beautiful day in Bavaria and you are an incredibly stressed out castle designer. The Mad King Ludwig II has tasked you with building a bevy of extravagant castles to fill the verdant hills of his kingdom, but out of all the designers…only one can be declared the master. That is your task in Between Two Castles of Mad King Ludwig masterful game of tile-laying strategy, a collaboration between Stonemaier Games (Wingspan, Red Rising) and Bezier Games (Ultimate Werewolf). It’s been out since 2018, and spawned a digital edition and a more modernized version published by Stonemaier, Between Two Cities. Now, it’s getting its first expansion this June, and Stonemaier was kind enough to send a copy of the game over to check out! Would this design impress his majesty, or are these castles destined to crumble?