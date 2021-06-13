Humility Leads to Happiness

It seems that an increasing number of organizations and businesses are jumping on the bandwagon of celebrating June as “Pride Month.” Since when has pride become such a virtue? Granted, we all should have proper respect for ourselves as human beings created in the image of God. However, we also have to keep in mind that His image in us has been marred due to sin. We aren’t born perfect, but with a sinful nature and various related flaws. We can value who we are while at the same time recognizing our shortcomings. Too often self-respect grows into self-exaltation or thinking too highly of ourselves, becoming the quality the Bible condemns as pride. And the more we think of ourselves, the less we tend to think of our Creator. We exalt ourselves above Him, even to the point of defying Him and the truth of His Word.