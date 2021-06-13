Humility Leads to Happiness

Yesterday we met the prophet Ezekiel, whose ministry occurred during some of Israel’s years of exile in the land of Babylon. Who was Ezekiel?. Ezekiel was the son of a priest, and before the exile, he likely grew up in Jerusalem, where it would have been expected that he, like his father, would become a priest one day. But Ezekiel was growing up, unfortunately for him, during the time when Judea was growing in wickedness to the point where God allowed the regional superpower Babylon to conquer the land. In approximately 597 BCE, Ezekiel, along with many others, was exiled to Babylon. He was probably 25 years old. Five years later, still in Babylon, God calls Ezekiel to be a prophet, which we will read about next week in Ezekiel chapter 1. Eventually we will learn that Ezekiel was married, but he would experience the sudden tragic death of his wife. There in Babylon, he would be in prophetic ministry for about 23 years.