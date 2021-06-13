Cancel
Roosevelt, UT

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Roosevelt

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ROOSEVELT, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roosevelt. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Roosevelt, UT
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Roosevelt Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Roosevelt: Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;