Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grain Valley, MO

Sun forecast for Grain Valley — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GRAIN VALLEY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grain Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Grain Valley, MO
78
Followers
483
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grain Valley, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grain Valley, MOPosted by
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Grain Valley

(GRAIN VALLEY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grain Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!