Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buna, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Buna

Posted by 
Buna (TX) Weather Channel
Buna (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna, TX
141
Followers
479
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buna, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Buna, TXPosted by
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Buna

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buna: Monday, June 21: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday,
Buna, TXPosted by
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buna, TXPosted by
Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!