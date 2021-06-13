Sizing up Jefferson Parish schools leader James Gray's pandemic-plagued first year

James Gray expected it to be difficult. But he didn't know how difficult. When the Jefferson Parish School Board appointed Gray as superintendent in July, it fulfilled Gray's longtime ambition. But it also presented him with a series of massive challenges: He took office in the middle of a pandemic, which was further complicated by a record-setting tropical weather season. And nearly 20,000 of the district's students — or two out of every five — opted to take only remote classes, requiring a massive shift to accommodate the sudden wave of virtual learners.