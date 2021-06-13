Cancel
Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend, Natalie, Enjoying Texas

By Andrew Holleran
Dak Prescott is moving on from his injury. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback told reporters that he’s “buried” the injury as he moves forward to the 2021 regular season. “I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said Wednesday. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari Cooper's ankle, Dak Prescott's shoes, Micah Parsons' versatility

Just as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to “bury” his ankle injury, one report out of Dallas suggests that a teammate’s ankle injury may be hanging around. Thursday brought word that wide receiver Amari Cooper may miss the start of training camp as he recovers from an offseason procedure, but one team insider urges Cowboys fans not to over-react. Cooper’s progress is right on track, according to those in the building.
NFLBleacher Report

Michael Gallup on Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Offense: 'I Don't See Anybody Stopping Us'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has high expectations for his team during the 2021 season. "I think the sky's the limit for us," he said in an appearance on Good Morning Football on Monday (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We're already running out the gate right now, it's just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don't see anybody stopping us."
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast for 2021

Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL—there's little sense in questioning that. However, quarterbacks cannot be successful on their own. There's a reason why some first overall draft picks flame out at quarterback: They generally go to teams lacking elite talent. Would Tom Brady be a seven-time champion...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His ‘Gut Feeling’ On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are excited to have Dak Prescott back in the fold for the 2021 season. Prescott, of course, missed most of the 2020 season with a leg injury. However, he’s made a recovery and is expected to be full-go for the 2021 season and beyond. Prescott was even...
NFLCBS Sports

Dak Prescott leaves Adidas for five-year deal with Jordan, becoming only QB and Cowboys player under the brand

Dak Prescott didn't get just one mega contract this offseason. Three months after inking a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cowboys, the star quarterback has signed a five-year deal with Air Jordan, as reported by ESPN and The Athletic. Prescott had previously been partnered with Adidas but has traded sponsorship teams ahead of the 2021 season, becoming the only quarterback and Dallas Cowboy, as well as the highest-paid NFL player overall, on the Jordan Brand roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reportedly Makes Big Off-Field Decision

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly making a big endorsement change. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the franchise quarterback is leaving Adidas for Air Jordan. Prescott, 27, signed a massive four-year deal with the Cowboys earlier this offseason. Now, he’s reportedly signed a...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Prescott Reveals Cowboys' 'Most Important' Thing

DALLAS - There's a lot to like about the Dallas Cowboys' offense entering the 2021 season. The return of Dak Prescott to the lineup ranks atop the list after his extensive rehab from a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle. Prescott, who is entering the start of a four-year,...
NFLsanjosesun.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he's fully back, 'buried' ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Wednesday that he is fully recovered from the devastating right ankle injury he suffered nearly eight months ago. The compound fracture on Oct. 11 ended Prescott's 2020 season after five games. But now, he proclaimed, he is recovered. "I've buried the injury," Prescott told...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals When He Knew He Was Recovered

By all accounts, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s rehab from his season-ending broken ankle has gone smoothly every step of the way. Prescott has been participating in the team’s offseason program and is progressing quite well, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Head coach Mike McCarthy said this week that the expectation is that Prescott will be a full participant when training camp opens next month.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

Several coaches and players on the Dallas Cowboys have raved about Dak Prescott this offseason, pointing out that he’s bounced back very well from his ankle injury. While there’s a lot to like about Prescott thus far, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy admit that training camp probably won’t be a breeze for the Pro Bowl quarterback.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Mike McCarthy press conference: Dak Prescott’s health, Michael Gallup’s status, CeeDee Lamb as punt returner

The Cowboys are starting their mandatory minicamp today so Mike McCarthy gave a short press conference to update things. It started with him being asked about John Fassel as his father Jim Fassel passed away from a heart attack. McCarthy said that John Fassel will not be at practices this week and will be with his family. He noted how much John learned from his father Jim and how he helped shaped the son as a coach and a person. He finished by saying that John’s assistant Matt Daniels will handle the special teams in the minicamp.
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Dak Prescott Leaves adidas for Jordan Brand

Dak Prescott had a horrific 2020 but that didn’t dissuade one of the top athlete brands in the world from signing him. The Cowboys’ star quarterback has left adidas and inked a contract with Jordan Brand in what’s reportedly a five-year deal. He becomes the brand’s only quarterback, its highest-paid...
NFLPosted by
News Talk 860 KSFA

Dak Prescott Strikes Gold Again with New Deal with Nike

There are hot streaks and then there are real hot streaks. And Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has hit the jackpot once again. The Haughton native, whose previous multi-million dollar sportswear endorsement with shoe giant Adidas was set to expire, has signed an even bigger contract with the Nike, the biggest footwear company of all.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Dak Prescott shares latest injury update

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered one of the most devastating injuries in the entire 2020 NFL season. During the Cowboys’ Week 5 matchup vs. the New York Giants, Prescott dislocated and fractured his right ankle on a rush in the third quarter, ending his season. Since the injury, Dallas...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Giants, Washington

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he is ready to move forward mentally from the broken ankle that ended his 2020 season. “I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”
NFLNew York Post

Dak Prescott ditching Adidas for Jordan after huge Cowboys extension

Life is good … if you’re Dak Prescott. The Cowboys star quarterback continues to rack up endorsement deals after signing his blockbuster contract with Dallas in March — a four-year, $160-million deal, including $126 million guaranteed. Prescott is parting ways with Adidas to sign a five-year agreement with Jordan Brand,...
NFLNBC Sports

Dak Prescott “buried” thoughts of ankle injury a month ago on the dance floor

Dak Prescott knows the exact date he “buried” his ankle injury for good. The moment didn’t come on the football field but on the dance floor. It came May 5 during Texas’ holiday celebration of Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.