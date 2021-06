Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore continue to shine at OTAs. It’s fantastic to see Wilson perform well, but head coach Robert Saleh has been pumping the brakes from praising him too much, and for good reason. Wilson is still a rookie; regardless of how well he plays, it’s nearly a guarantee that there will be some growing pains accompanying him. This isn’t a slight to Wilson, just a reality of getting acclimated to the speed and work needed to excel in the NFL. Regardless, it’s still exciting to see Wilson have success right out of the gate. Nothing would be worse than him bombing in OTAs. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.