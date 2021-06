Following the blasphemous strike-three call in the ninth of inning of Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees find themselves rapidly losing position in the AL East standings. The offense is sputtering more than ever, the bullpen has repeatedly blown leads, and Aaron Boone has made minimal effort to explain why his team has lost 10 out of their last 13 games. To add insult to injury, they’re playing their worst baseball against the most important teams – the AL East. Excluding Baltimore, the Yankees have been annihilated by their divisional foes all season. A strength of Yankee teams of yore, AL East games are now dreaded by fans.