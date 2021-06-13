Sunday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

Cancel
CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Kyle Hendricks threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28. John Gant lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis’ rotation struggles.

Kansas City, MOPosted by
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Thursday Morning

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two runs in seven innings, Tyler O'Neill homered twice and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-2 to stop a six-game losing streak. O'Neill hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the third off Phil Maton and a solo homer in the seventh against Trevor Stephan, helping the Cardinals avoid what would have been their first seven-game skid since June 2017. O'Neill leads St. Louis with 15 homers and 32 RBIs. Matt Carpenter drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double and Paul Goldschmidt had a solo homer.
MLBSacramento Bee

LEADING OFF: Duvall crushing Cubs, Buxton back from injury

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Miami's Adam Duvall has been wrecking the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend, hitting two homers in consecutive games. He hit a grand slam and a two-run drive in Friday's 10-2 romp, then hit two-run shots in the first and third innings against Jake Arrieta in an 11-1 victory Saturday. Duvall joined Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jason Heyward in right field for Cubs on Saturday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Heyward will make his 47th outfield appearance after Kris Bryant was shifted to third base and Patrick Wisdom was given the afternoon off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project...
Basketballaseaofblue.com

Sunday Headlines: KJ Lewis Edition

Although the Kentucky Wildcats’ main focus is on the 2022 class, now is a critical time to begin building the 2023 class. And Kentucky is doing that with one of the top two-way players in the class. Kentucky has been in regular contact with KJ Lewis, a top 20 prospect...
College Sportsevangelinetoday.com

College Sports

Isabella Deshotel, Parker Fontenot Sophomore Class Favorites Hannah Aguillard, Jared Thomas Freshman Class Favorites Senior Favorites were recognized in the recent Graduation Keepsake Supplement Alex Guidroz, Olivia Denette Junior Class Favorites Photos by Richelle Frey BHS Yearbook Staff.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Trending sports headlines in Tampa

(TAMPA, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Tampa area. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Tampa sports stories like these, click here.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Sport shorts and scores June 10

Norfolk High School soccer coaches and players will be hosting a soccer camp for K-12 boys and girls the week of June 21st at the Norfolk Middle School fields. Students entering grades K-4 will have camp June 24-25 from 10-11:30 a.m. Students entering 5th - 12th grade will have camp June 21-23.Fifth and 6th grade will run from 8 - 10 a.m. Seventh and 8th grade will go from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. while ninth through 12th grade will be 6 - 8 p.m. The cost is $20 for K-4 and $30 for 5th-12th grade.
MLBPosted by
Great Bend Post

Dalbec’s 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Red Sox over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday. Dalbec, Boston’s No. 9 hitter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead...
MLBallfans.co

Chicago Cubs Lineup (6/20/21): Pederson Leads Off, KB at 3B, Mills Starting Again

I’ve been at the fields all morning with youth baseball, so this is going to be even more brief than usual. Joc Pederson is leading off in left, Kris Bryant is at third, and Javier Báez is the shortstop. Anthony Rizzo plays first, Willson Contreras is the catcher, Ian Happ is in center, Jason Heyward is in right, and Sergio Alcántara is at second.
UEFACumberland Times-News

Sunday's Sports on TV

ESPN — Formula One: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France. NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn. NBCSN — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. 2:30 p.m. CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Zandvoort, Netherlands...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Sunday, June 13

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
NBAsportspyder.com

Bleacher Report News Sports journalists and bloggers covering NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MMA, college football and basketball, NASCAR, fantasy sports and more. News, photos, mock drafts, game scores, player profiles and more!

Report: Celtics Saw Lack of Reaction to Kyrie Irving Stomping Logo as a 'Red Flag'. Some within the Boston Celtics organization were reportedly alarmed by the lack of reaction to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving stomping on the team's logo... Boston Celtics. ... down 3-1: ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kyrie Irving appeared...
MLBSFGate

Miami-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs third. Jason Heyward walks. Sergio Alcantara strikes out swinging. Alec Mills strikes out on a foul bunt. Joc Pederson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Jason Heyward to third. Fielding error by Miguel Rojas. Joc Pederson to third. Jason Heyward scores. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging.
Largo, FLSwimInfo

Isabella Germosen of Radiant Aquatics Commits to Barton College

NEW COMMIT: Barton College has received a new commitment for the 2021-22 season and beyond from Isabella Germosen of Largo, Fla. “I am extremely excited to announce my official commitment to Barton College to continue my academic and athletic career. I am thankful for the support and help I received from my family, coaches and friends to reach these goals now!”
MLBEscanaba Daily Press

Shohei Ohtani hurts Detroit Tigers with homer on Saturday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Saturday night. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he would participate in next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby,...
MLBLone Star Ball

Texas Rangers Week 12 Recap: Losers on the Road and at Home

Week 12 record: 0-5 Series record: 7-15, 1 split. The Twins have been bad this season but the Rangers have been worse. After taking a four game series in Minnesota last month, Texas got swept this weekend. And while they weren’t necessarily totally awful games to watch, a loss is a loss and the Rangers are well on their way to a 100-loss season. Losing two games early this week to the Astros and the weekend series, while the Rangers seemed close at times, they couldn’t manage to get one win this week.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Morning Buzz: June 21

The Angels played six games over the last week and Ohtani homered six times. The only game he didn’t homer in was on Thursday when he pitched six innings against Detroit and allowed just one earned on the mound. The six homers this week tie him for the league lead with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 23 apiece but let’s not forget that Ohtani has also been marvelous on the pitching rubber too with a sub-3.00 ERA that was lowered on Thursday. We also found out over the weekend that Ohtani will be participating in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field during the All-Star break which should be an absolute sight to see.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Kris Bryant is Back in Center Field

New day, new series. Here’s a look at David Ross’ lineup for Game 1 (of 2) against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. For his career, Indians righty Aaron Civale has carried reverse splits, which means righties have hit him better than lefties, but this season those numbers are flipped. We’re not talking about huge sample (just 36 starts overall), but I think it’s pretty safe to say he’s something closer to split-neutral than dominant on any one type of hitter. While we’re digging into it, Civale doesn’t strike a lot batters out, but he doesn’t really walk guys either and is pretty good at keeping the ball on the ground. His hard hit rate is also up this season, so the key to success for Chicago might be all about elevating.