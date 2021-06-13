Cancel
Kansas State

Road trip! Your guide to summer adventures across NW, central Kan.

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 9 days ago
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. While it may not be first in mind when you think of a road trip destination, the key to a good Kansas adventure is to get off the beaten track — and by track, we mean Interstate 70. The straight shot west makes the whole state seem like an endless track of asphalt and billboards, but that’s hardly the case.

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Smoky Hills PBS welcomes Hendryx as general manager

Smoky Hills PBS is excited to announce the hiring of Travis Hendryx as its new General Manager. Hendryx will oversee all station operations. Hendryx previously served as an area reporter/photographer and sports editor at the Great Bend Tribune and news reporter at the Chanute Tribune. He is a 1998 graduate of Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas and served 10 years at the university as its sports information director and public relations officer. He has over 20 years of experience in broadcast and print journalism and worked as a play-by-play announcer, news reporter, salesman and production director at radio stations KVLF AM and KALP FM in Alpine, Texas.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas carjacking suspect killed by police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A carjacking suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Kansas City, Kansas. Police did not identify the suspect who was killed on Sunday but say he was a 25-year-old man. Police said the armed carjacking happened Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas....