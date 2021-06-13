Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Margaritaville Resort Wraps Up Construction at 560 Seventh Avenue in Times Square, Manhattan

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is wrapping up on the Margaritaville Resort New York at 560 Seventh Avenue in Times Square. Designed by Stonehill Taylor and developed by Sharif El-Gamal of Soho Properties along with MHP Real Estate Services, the 32-story, 375-foot-tall project is set to open next month with 234 guest rooms and island-inspired interiors designed by the McBride Company. The Midtown, Manhattan property is located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street.

