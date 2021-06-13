Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Political crisis looms as SF accuses Poots of ‘bad faith’ on Irish Language Act

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNT5H_0aSwFziT00
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (PA Wire)

Sinn Fein has accused DUP leader Edwin Poots of acting in “bad faith”, and said that the nominations of a first minister and deputy first minister at Stormont this week have to be accompanied by the progression of Irish language legislation.

Sinn Fein’s conclusion that they “do not believe” Mr Poots will deliver on the Irish Language Act could spark a political crisis at Stormont.

When Arlene Foster formally resigns as First Minister on Monday, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is automatically removed from her post as well – as the joint office can only function if both positions are filled.

Both parties will then need to re-nominate their respective first and deputy first ministers within seven days.

We believe they are acting in bad faith. We do not believe they will deliver on the Irish Language Act

If one of the parties declines to re-nominate, or if either nomination fails to gain sufficient Assembly support, then a functioning Executive cannot be formed and a snap election will become likely.

It is understood Sinn Fein had been seeking firm guarantees from Mr Poots on issues such as Irish language as a prerequisite for its engagement in the nomination process.

A senior Sinn Fein source told the PA news agency: “Sinn Fein has scoped out Edwin Poots and the DUP, having had a series of engagements where we’ve talked and listened up until yesterday.

“Our assessment is that he is being disingenuous by saying publicly that he will honour commitments agreed in NDNA (New Decade, New Approach).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9Jxb_0aSwFziT00
Ulster politics (PA Wire)

“We believe they are acting in bad faith. We do not believe they will deliver on the Irish Language Act.

“Our position is that the nomination for first minister and deputy first minister has to be accompanied by legislation on the Irish language.”

Mr Poots has previously pledged to implement Irish language legislation at Stormont as quickly as possible.

The new DUP leader said last week he wished to “expedite” the rollout of all outstanding aspects of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal that re-established powersharing in 2020.

The cultural elements of NDNA, include protections for Irish and Ulster Scots, would have to be delivered in the form of amendments to the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

Sinn Fein wants those legislative changes passed before the end of the current Assembly mandate next spring.

It is understood the party wants to see progression of the amendments introduced in tandem with the process of nominations for first and deputy first minister.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Edwin Poots
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Language Act#Sf#Stormont#Assembly#Ndna#Ulster Scots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to become next leader of the DUP

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been named as the next leader of the DUP. The Lagan Valley MP said he would be speaking with Boris Johnson to warn that stability at Stormont cannot be expected while the Northern Ireland Protocol remains. He was the only candidate to replace Edwin Poots, who...
WorldThe Guardian

Stormont: where Northern Irish politics splits and where it holds together

The Northern Ireland assembly at Stormont is synonymous with suspension and breakdown but even when it is sitting it warps the concept of power-sharing, according to a study to mark its 100th birthday on Tuesday. Opened officially by King George V in 1921, the assembly was suspended in 1972 during...
WorldBBC

DUP leadership: How could the process affect power-sharing?

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is having to appoint its second new leader in just two months. It comes after Edwin Poots, who officially took over on 28 May, was forced to resign last week following an internal revolt. BBC News NI explains how the process will work and what...
Politicsbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Givan told he will be expected to resign as part of leadership transition

Newly appointed Stormont First Minister Paul Givan has been told he will be expected to resign as part of the DUP leadership transition. Party officers do not want to see Mr Givan leave his post as joint head of the devolved executive before the next leader is in place and ready to appoint a successor.
WorldThe Guardian

Northern Ireland: Paul Givan told he must resign as first minister

Newly appointed Stormont first minister Paul Givan has been told he will be expected to resign as part of the DUP leadership transition. Party officers do not want to see Givan leave his post as joint head of the devolved executive before the next leader is in place and ready to appoint a successor.
WorldBBC

DUP leadership: Donaldson favourite as nominations open

Nominations for the post of Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader have opened. Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is favourite to take the top post and has made it clear he would lead the party from Stormont as first minister. It follows the resignation of Edwin Poots on Thursday after...
Worldgosporttimes.com

Newly-Appointed DUP Leader Edwin Poots Resigns After Irish Language Deal

Edwin Poots has resigned as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland. The Republic of Ireland's foreign affairs minister, Simon Coveney, said the "last thing" Northern Ireland needs is for its largest party to be divided. So far, Givan is now is expected to be sworn into...
Worldnewpaper24.com

Edwin Poots to face down simply weeks after turning into DUP chief – inner revolt | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Edwin Poots to face down simply weeks after turning into DUP chief – inner revolt | Politics | Information. His resignation got here following a gathering of celebration officers on the DUP headquarters in east Belfast. Mr Poots, 56, solely succeeded Arlene Foster as chief final month. In an announcement, Mr Poots stated he has knowledgeable DUP chairman Lord Morrow to begin the method for his successor.
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

Northern Ireland gets new leaders amid bitter Irish language row

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Edwin Poots, has announced that he will stand down after less than a month in the job. - Advertisement - In a statement, Poot said that he had asked the party chairman to “commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.”
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Sinn Fein to nominate O’Neill as UK makes Irish language vow

Sinn Fein will nominate Michelle O’Neill as deputy First Minister at Stormont after party president Mary Lou McDonald said she received a commitment from the UK Government to legislate for Irish language protections at Westminster. Ms McDonald earlier said she was going to meet Secretary of State Brandon Lewis late...
Politicsredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Crisis averted in NI after late night deal on Irish language

A power-sharing crisis in Northern Ireland appears to have been averted after a late night deal over Irish language laws paved the way for Stormont leaders to be appointed. A post-midnight announcement by the UK Government committing to pass the stalled laws at Westminster in the autumn, if they are not moved at the Stormont Assembly in the interim, was enough to convince Sinn Fein to drop its threat not to nominate a deputy First Minister as joint head of the devolved executive.
Worldbicesteradvertiser.net

DUP warns of threat to devolution from Irish language laws intervention

Government intervention over Stormont’s stalled Irish language laws risks destabilising Northern Ireland’s finely balanced devolution settlement, a DUP minister has warned. Paul Frew’s comments came as Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis faced calls from Sinn Fein to end the impasse over the legislation by passing it through Westminster. Mr Lewis,...
WorldBBC

NI power sharing in crisis over Irish language law

Ross McKee, Jordan Kenny, Michael McBride and Ciaran McCauley. Q&A: How does the Northern Ireland Executive work?. The executive is at the heart of the Northern Ireland's devolved government - and at the heart of today's headlines. But just what is it and how does it operate?. It's the name...
Politicshelloniceworld.com

Breakthrough in Northern Ireland over Irish language

The British government has agreed to introduce an Irish language act in Northern Ireland if the Stormont Assembly fails to do so by the end of September. The move ends a dispute over the promised legislation which had threatened to derail attempts to get the Stormont Assembly back up and running.