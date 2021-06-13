Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dennis, MA

Driver killed in rollover crash in Dennis

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Tsum_0aSwFuIq00

DENNIS, Mass. — An unidentified driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis early Sunday morning, state police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling eastbound on Route 6 near exit 78A when it crashed.

Police said the Hyundai crossed the solid yellow fog line on the northern edge of Route 6 before driving into the rumble strip and rolling over.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Hyundai, police said.

A front passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was able to remove herself from the Hyundai and suffered minor injuries, police said.

State Police are investigating the crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dennis, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Dennis, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Dennis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Dennis, MA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#State Police#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Facebook
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman shot in road rage incident on Houston highway

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the chest during a road rage incident Saturday night on a Houston highway, investigators said. Houston police said the woman was driving northbound around 11:15 p.m. on Texas State Highway 288 when she was involved in an altercation with a driver in a white Mercedes-Benz, KPRC reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police pull Maserati from Lake Ontario

TORONTO — Authorities removed a high-end luxury sedan Saturday that was submerged in Lake Ontario. Peel Regional Police said a Maserati became submerged seven feet in the water around 2:15 a.m. near Lake Shore Road East and Front Street, CTV News reported. It is unclear what led to the vehicle...
Winthrop, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Winthrop shooting being investigated as hate crime

WINTHROP, Mass. — A deadly shooting that rocked a Winthrop neighborhood and left two bystanders dead, and the gunman later killed by police, is now being investigated as a hate crime, the district attorney said Sunday. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the gunman, 28-year-old Nathan Allen, made “anti-Semitic and...
Surfside, FLPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Families frustrated at slow pace of condo rescue

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers digging through the rubble of a Florida beachfront condo sought to reassure families that they were doing as much as possible to find missing loved ones, but the crews said they needed to work carefully for the best chance of uncovering survivors four days after the collapse.
Georgetown, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Guyana: 3 crewmembers killed when fuel vessel explodes

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — (AP) — Three crewmen were killed in Guyana when a vessel used to transport fuel exploded at a pier, police said. A police statement said security personnel heard a loud explosion late Saturday at the pier south of Georgetown and found a raging fire. The bodies of the three sailors, including Capt. Seepersaud Persaud, were found near the bow of the MV Canada Club.
AccidentsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire sets at least 16 boats ablaze in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — (AP) — A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, and was extinguished more than six hours later.