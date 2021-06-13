Driver killed in rollover crash in Dennis

DENNIS, Mass. — An unidentified driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis early Sunday morning, state police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling eastbound on Route 6 near exit 78A when it crashed.

Police said the Hyundai crossed the solid yellow fog line on the northern edge of Route 6 before driving into the rumble strip and rolling over.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Hyundai, police said.

A front passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was able to remove herself from the Hyundai and suffered minor injuries, police said.

State Police are investigating the crash.

