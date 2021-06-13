Cancel
Owens Cross Roads, AL

Sunday has sun for Owens Cross Roads — 3 ways to make the most of it

Owens Cross Roads (AL) Weather Channel
Owens Cross Roads (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Owens Cross Roads. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Owens Cross Roads (AL) Weather Channel

Owens Cross Roads (AL) Weather Channel

Owens Cross Roads, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

