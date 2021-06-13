Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union, KY

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Union (KY) Weather Channel
Union (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UNION, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Union. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Union (KY) Weather Channel

Union (KY) Weather Channel

Union, KY
85
Followers
493
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lrb Union#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Union (KY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Union

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Union: Saturday, June 19: Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, June 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms
Union, KYPosted by
Union (KY) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Union

(UNION, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Union. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.