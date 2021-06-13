Cancel
Pevely, MO

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PEVELY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pevely. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

