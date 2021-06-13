CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

By Peter Hanks
DailyFx
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await much needed insight from the Federal Reserve on the central bank’s planned policy path given recent economic data releases. Seasonal headwinds have worked to trample volume and volatility which has crippled price action. Dow Jones Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts...

kitco.com

Inflation threat can drive gold prices back to $1,830 next week

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Friday morning, gold prices pushed to a six-week high as rising inflation pressures have pushed breakeven rates in...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Snaps Back - Can Yen Bulls Drive It?

Japanese Yen Technical Price Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels. Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart. USD/JPY threatens exhaustion into uptrend resistance after six-week rally. Support 112.40, 111.60/98 (critical)- Key resistance at 114.55/92, 116. The US Dollar snapped snaped a six-week winning streak against the Japanese Yen with...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AU-US Yield Spreads the Driver, Will it Steer AUD/USD Up?

The Australian Dollar has rallied on favourable risk environment. Commodities flux as inter-market relationships ricochet supply issues. Those with fastest rising yields win. Will AU-US spreads lift AUD/USD?. Going into the end of the week, AUD/USD was looking to soften up after some solid gains on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow just bagged its first record close since Aug. 16 as Powell says U.S. might see 'maximum employment' in 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its first record closing high in over two months, but the broader market faced headwinds from selling in information technology shares in an otherwise solid week of gains for the main three equity benchmarks. The Dow closed up 0.2% to reach 35,677, on a preliminary basis, marking the first all-time closing high since Aug. 16. The advance for the price-weighted blue-chip benchmark were supported in part by gains in American Express Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The record for the Dow also comes a day after the S&P 500 index registered its first closing high since Sept. 2. The broad-market index closed down 0.1% on Friday at around 4,544. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.8% at about 15,090, weighed by shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. . Fed's Powell said the U.S. labor market might continue to improve so it reaches "maximum employment" next year, speaking at an event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.
STOCKS
DailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Greenback Vulnerable to Slowdown in US GDP

The US Dollar Index (DXY) depreciates for the second week after snapping the opening range for October, and fresh data prints coming out of the US may keep the Greenback under pressure as signs of a slowing recovery undermines speculation for an imminent shift in Federal Reserve policy. Fundamental Forecast...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

IBM weighs on the Dow; Nasdaq and S&P gain ground

(Reuters) – The Dow was weighed down on Thursday by a collapse in IBM shares after a disappointing quarterly report, but the Nasdaq gained and the S&P 500 index touched a record high with help from high-profile stocks such as Tesla Inc. After hitting an intraday record on Wednesday the...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Is the Stock Market Exposed To A Short-Term Correction?

Equity index and sector volatility risk premiums are trading at monthly lows. Low volatility risk premiums can precede episodic volatility expansions and leave stocks exposed to a short-term selloff. Following a period of what’s often characterized as “seasonal volatility,” the S&P 500 has recovered its recent 5% drawdown from the...
STOCKS

