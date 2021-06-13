Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its first record closing high in over two months, but the broader market faced headwinds from selling in information technology shares in an otherwise solid week of gains for the main three equity benchmarks. The Dow closed up 0.2% to reach 35,677, on a preliminary basis, marking the first all-time closing high since Aug. 16. The advance for the price-weighted blue-chip benchmark were supported in part by gains in American Express Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The record for the Dow also comes a day after the S&P 500 index registered its first closing high since Sept. 2. The broad-market index closed down 0.1% on Friday at around 4,544. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.8% at about 15,090, weighed by shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. . Fed's Powell said the U.S. labor market might continue to improve so it reaches "maximum employment" next year, speaking at an event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO