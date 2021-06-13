Governor Mills Announces State of Civil Emergency To End June 30th

According to the Office of Attorney General Maura Healy, Open Meeting Law Division:. The State of Emergency has ended, and the March 12, 2020, Executive Order Suspending Certain Provisions of the Open Meeting Law, which has allowed public bodies to meet remotely and to provide the public with “adequate alternative access” to meetings, terminated at 12:01 this morning. The Legislature is actively considering bills that would extend most or all of the provisions from the Executive Order regarding remote meetings. Unless and until such legislation is enacted, public bodies must hold meetings with at least a quorum of the public body members physically present at a meeting location which is open and accessible to the public. The Attorney General encourages public bodies to also provide the public with an option to view meetings remotely. Public bodies are reminded that notice of all meetings must be posted at least 48 hours in advance, not including weekends and holidays, and the meeting notice must clearly specify the location where the public may access the meeting.