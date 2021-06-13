Governor Mills Announces State of Civil Emergency To End June 30th
Governor Janet Mills announced that Maine's State of Civil Emergency will end June 30, 2021 – the end of this month. "Today, we take another important step forward in our return to normal," said Governor Janet Mills. "After fifteen long, difficult months, ending the State of Civil Emergency is a welcome milestone that reflects the progress Maine has made in getting people vaccinated, reducing the spread of the virus, and getting back to normal. Maine people have persevered, and, although challenges remain, we will get through them together just as we did this past year. I congratulate and thank Maine people for all they have done to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their fellow citizens."