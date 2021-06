Q: Has the IRS clarified the 10-year rule for inherited IRAs?. A: Yes. I wrote in a recent column that the IRS indicated in their regulations that IRAs inherited after the SECURE Act went into effect would be subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) during the 10-year term. Most IRA experts anticipated that was an error, and that the IRS would issue a correction. The IRS did revise the publication, and confirmed that no RMD is required as long as the entire inherited IRA account balance is emptied by the end of the 10-year term.