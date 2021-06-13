The self-proclaimed king of New York in exile: An unwelcome mat remains out for ex-President Trump in the city of his birth

Sorry, Mr. Trump — your name is not on the guest list. Your table will not be ready. And your money really is no good around here. The post-presidency unwelcome mat remains out for the New York native in his hometown, the hub of the Donald Trump universe for decades before he vanquished Hillary Clinton. Six years after announcing a longshot White House run inside his namesake Midtown skyscraper, The Donald swapped Manhattan for Mar-a-Lago and abandoned his old stomping grounds.