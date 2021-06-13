Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC advocates seek landmark protection for Greenwich Village buildings in LGBTQ history

By Stephen Rex Brown
NY Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city should take “pride” in significant Greenwich Village buildings in LGBTQ history and give them landmark protection, advocates say. Village Preservation Executive Director Andrew Berman urged Mayor de Blasio and the city Landmarks Preservation Commission to consider designating 12 buildings for their “tremendous significance” in LGBTQ history. The request came in a June 9, as the city celebrates Pride month.

