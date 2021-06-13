NYC advocates seek landmark protection for Greenwich Village buildings in LGBTQ history
The city should take “pride” in significant Greenwich Village buildings in LGBTQ history and give them landmark protection, advocates say. Village Preservation Executive Director Andrew Berman urged Mayor de Blasio and the city Landmarks Preservation Commission to consider designating 12 buildings for their “tremendous significance” in LGBTQ history. The request came in a June 9, as the city celebrates Pride month.www.nydailynews.com