Destiny 2 has a major map problem Major Map Problem

Destiny 2 has a major map problem

By Joseph O'Rick
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo it’s been, 586 days since we got a new crucible map*, 425 since we got even an old Destiny map added*. This is a big problem for a game that relies heavily on their competitive multiplayer modes in their quests to get weapons. Even Iron banner, a large mode for those who want to flex their light muscles, hasn’t had new armor offerings in 586 days*.

