Destiny 2 has a major map problem Major Map Problem

The competitive endgame PvP mode Trials of Osiris is live in Destiny 2 from June 11 until June 15, and if you want to get in on the action, you'll need to select its dedicated playlist in the Crucible section of the Director menu. In this gamemode, two teams of three go head-to-head over several rounds. The team that fully defeats the other wins the round (players can revive one another in this mode, so being aggressive after picking players off is crucial), and the team that wins the most rounds then wins the match. The members of the winning team then have a win added to their Trials card. Getting three, five, and seven wins on your card will net you pieces of special Trials gear that are exclusive to the gamemode and aren't obtainable anywhere else in-game, and if you win seven games in a row on one card, you'll achieve flawless status.