Deep Water: Release Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About The Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Movie
Perhaps best known as the movie that sparked the briefly lit flame that once burned so bright between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Deep Water isn't even completed yet, but it has already earned a bit of a reputation. An erotic psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, this dramatic film will serve as the long-awaited return of director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction), who has sorely been absent from the silver screen following a two-decade departure. We'll learn more about this intriguing star vehicle as we draw closer to its impending January 2022 release, but here's what we know — so far — about this steamy, romance-building new adult drama.www.cinemablend.com