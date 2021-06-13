Deep Water: Release Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About The Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Movie

In some respects, Disney+'s Loki serves as not merely the return of the titular Marvel malefactor but a comeback for Owen Wilson, who plays a standout supporting role in this popular new program. While the Oscar-nominated screenwriter didn't disappear from the public eye, necessarily, it has been at least a few years since he appeared on screens either big or small. Along with February's Bliss and October's upcoming The French Dispatch, 2021 is promising to be quite a big year for The Royal Tenenbaums actor/writer, and he has a few more exciting projects lined up in the future, including proposed sequels to Wedding Crashers and Shanghai Noon/Knights. Now that Wilson is back in the spotlight, let's take this time to see what's in store for Loki's scene-stealer.