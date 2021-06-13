Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moore, SC

Moore is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Moore (SC) Weather Channel
Moore (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MOORE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore, SC
67
Followers
494
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moore, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Moore, SCPosted by
Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moore: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy