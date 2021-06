When it comes to the Pokémon franchise in its many forms, it can be argued that despite the popularity of creatures such as Pikachu, the true king of the ring is actually Charizard. Weighing in at 5-foot-7 and 199.5 pounds (according to Bulbapedia), Charizard has attained many different kinds of forms throughout the many different generations of the game's evolution (if one can pardon that term). Therefore, it should come as no surprise that there are many, many different forms of Charizard trading cards as well. However, as any discerning Pokémon fan would likely know, the top of the top is the Base Set Charizard card… Or is it?