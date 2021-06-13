Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Road trip! Your guide to summer adventures across NW, central Kan.

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. While it may not be first in mind when you think of a road trip destination, the key to a good Kansas adventure is to get off the beaten track — and by track, we mean Interstate 70. The straight shot west makes the whole state seem like an endless track of asphalt and billboards, but that’s hardly the case.

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Alaska State
City
Abilene, KS
City
Tipton, KS
State
Indiana State
City
Bison, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, KS
City
Hays, KS
Abilene, KS
Lifestyle
City
La Crosse, KS
State
Hawaii State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Birds#Adventurers#History Museum#Creative Adventure#Interstate 70#African American#World#National Natural Landmark#The Post Rock Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

So far in June, Salina driest on record since 1900

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, Salina has received only 0.06 of an inch of precipitation for June as of today. That makes Salina's June 2021 thusfar tied for the driest on record, since 1900, the weather service noted. In other parts of the state, according to a...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

McPherson County couple among those honored for ag leadership

MANHATTAN – Six couples will be honored during this year’s Kansas State Fair as the 2020 class of Kansas Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers in recognition of their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to their communities. The statewide awards program is in its 94th year and is...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Wind Surge takes Game 1 of series with Midland RockHounds

WICHITA – The Wichita Wind Surge limit the Midland RockHounds to one run and blasted two home runs on their way to a 6-1 victory in game one of the series. Wichita continued their hot hitting with two home runs in the first two innings. Jose Miranda picked up his 12th home run in the season on the fourth pitch of the game. Miranda’s lead off shot traveled 444 feet and fired off his bat at 104 miles per hour. BJ Boyd put two more runs on the board for the Wind Surge in the next inning with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Boyd’s opposite field long ball was his second of the year and placed Wichita ahead 3-0 early.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Bad science, Big Tech at heart of Kan. school board meeting drama

OVERLAND PARK — At the mid-May Shawnee Mission School Board meeting, state Sen. Mike Thompson, a former Kansas City meteorologist, showed up mask-less to protest the district’s mask policy. Thompson said masks exposed children to potential carcinogens. “Think of it this way,” said Thompson. “I’m about six feet tall. Saying...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Salina Post

Monarchs drop Game 1 at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Kansas City (17-12) loses the road series opener to Milwaukee (20-11) as the Milkmen's starter David Holmberg (4-2) goes for a complete game. The Monarchs wasted no time getting on the board on this Monday night in Milwaukee. In the second inning, Gabby Guerrero started off the action with a double to center field. Guerrero would advance to third on a Gillaspie groundout to put Charcer Burks in position to drive in a run for Kansas City. Burks drove in Guerrero on an RBI groundout to put the Monarchs up 1-0.
Concordia, KSPosted by
Salina Post

OCCK to launch GoConcordia public transportation July 1

Effective July 1, 2021, OCCK, Inc., will be providing all general public transportation within the city limits of Concordia. This service has been provided by the Concordia Senior Center. This new venture, called GoConcordia, will be a joint partnership between OCCK, Inc., the Concordia Senior Center, and the Kansas Department...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kansas carjacking suspect killed by police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A carjacking suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Kansas City, Kansas. Police did not identify the suspect who was killed on Sunday but say he was a 25-year-old man. Police said the armed carjacking happened Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas....
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Find The Flower Nook rock and collect a $120 prize package

Feel like doing a bit of sleuthing? The folks at the Flower Nook have hidden a rock in downtown Salina and they want you to find it. This isn't just an ordinary rock. It is a rock created especially for The Flower Nook by artisan Joyce Colvin. Find it and turn it in at The Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron Avenue, and you will be the winner of a $120 goodie package.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Wind Surge falls short of comeback bid against Springfield

WICHITA – Wichita battled back from an 8-1 deficit, but could not find the tying run as they fall to the Springfield Cardinals in the series finale, 8-7. It looked as though the Cardinals would cruise for the rest of the afternoon after building an 8-1 lead on the Wind Surge heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Surge pounded six runs on four home runs in two innings to cut the Cardinal lead to just 1. Wichita did all they could to put themselves in a position to extend the game, but the seven run lead was too much to overcome.
Sedgwick County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

KDHE wants to hear from families who visited splash park

WICHITA —The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Sedgwick County Health Department are in the preliminary stages of investigating several individuals with diarrheal illness who had visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kan., just west of Wichita, according to a media release from the agency. Several families...
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Liberty lock down one seed with 37-13 win over Bandits

After dropping their first game of the season in Omaha last week, the Salina Liberty rebounded with a 37-13 win over the Sioux City Bandits. With this win, the Liberty secure the one-seed and home field throughout the 2021 playoffs, heading to Wichita next week at 9-1. “Our first goal...