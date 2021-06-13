Road trip! Your guide to summer adventures across NW, central Kan.

WICHITA – Wichita battled back from an 8-1 deficit, but could not find the tying run as they fall to the Springfield Cardinals in the series finale, 8-7. It looked as though the Cardinals would cruise for the rest of the afternoon after building an 8-1 lead on the Wind Surge heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Surge pounded six runs on four home runs in two innings to cut the Cardinal lead to just 1. Wichita did all they could to put themselves in a position to extend the game, but the seven run lead was too much to overcome.