Processor stepping

The Intel Core i5-11400F is a fast six-core desktop processor based on the new Rocket Lake architecture, which was introduced in March 2021. The processor clocks with a base clock of 2.6 GHz and reaches an all-core boost of 4.2 GHz under load. In single-thread applications, the Intel Core i5-11400F even reaches up to 4.4 GHz. Intel also gives the Rocket Lake processors the Hyperthreading feature, which allows the i5-11400F to process up to 12 threads simultaneously. As known, the Intel Core i5-11400F is manufactured in the 14 nm process. Nevertheless, many changes have been made with the Rocket Lake architecture, which is also reflected in the performance compared to the Comet Lake. The Intel Core i5-11400F is a non-K CPU, which means that there is no freely selectable multiplier. Thus, the scope for overclocking is relatively small.