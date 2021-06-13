Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Supress remark #6375 message

By cean
Intel iQ
 9 days ago

I want to Suppress remark #6375 messages temporarily. I got '-diag-disable remark', but this command is not working:. Curiously, -diag-disable is omitted from the documentation. (It's /Qdiag-disable on Windows.) I don't have any help on controlling IPO messages.

community.intel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwarearcamax.com

Error Messages

Microsoft is trying to add some humor to its error messages in Windows. Here are a couple of examples:. * 3 things are certain in life: Taxes, death, and data loss. Guess which has occured?
ComputersIntel iQ

Intel oneAPI DPC++ Runtime 2021.2 for Windows

Now I have updated my oneAPI toolkit with the 2021.2 release and it does not work anymore. Is there a dpcpp runtime 2021.2 available?. Thanks for reaching out to us. Please refer to the below link for dpcpp 2021.2 runtime. Let us know if there is anything else that we...
Computersthebroadcastknowledge.com

Video: Workflow Evolution Within the CDN

The pandemic has shone a light on CDNs as they are the backbone of much of what we do with video for streaming and broadcast. CDNs aim to scale up in a fast, sophisticated way so you don’t have to put in the research to achieve this yourself. This panel from the Content Delivery Summit sees Dom Robinson bringing together Jim Hall from Fastly with Akamai’s Peter Chave, Ted Middleton from Amazon and Paul Tweedy from BBC Design + Engineering.
Internetprotocol.com

Brave browser launches its own privacy-focused search engine

Web browser company Brave has already positioned itself as the privacy-friendly alternative to Chrome. On Tuesday, it came for even more of Google's territory with the launch of its privacy-focused search engine. The company said in March it was launching a search engine that doesn't track or profile its users....
Economyweeklyblitz.net

Bangladesh freelancers show remarkable decline

Even few years ago, Bangladeshi freelancers did not have any mentionable place in the global arena, while freelancers from India were earning billions of dollars by offering services to thousands of clients from around the world. For the past couple of years, stake of Bangladeshi freelancers have significantly decreased while there is growth in the number of freelancers from India.
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Diakopto Unleashes Breakthrough ParagonX EDA Tool, Platform and Methodology to Dramatically Accelerate IC Design Debugging and Optimization

Radical New Methodology Delivers Unprecedented Insights, Ease-of-Use, and Rapid Analysis to Significantly Improve IC Design Quality and Time-to-Market. The migration to more advanced technology nodes has led to the exponential growth in the magnitude, impact, and number of parasitic elements in modern ICs. This explosive increase in the size of post-layout netlists has slowed down SPICE and other conventional simulations to a crawling halt. Moreover, debugging the root causes of IC design problems has become extraordinarily difficult, tedious and time-consuming. The novel ParagonX solution is orders of magnitude faster and offers deep insight to help users quickly find the proverbial needle in a haystack – the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions, or billions) that are responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. This reduces parasitics-related IC debugging and optimization time from days or weeks to minutes or hours, which is especially valuable during the tapeout phase.
Educationatoallinks.com

10 REMARKABLE INSIGHTS ON PREPARING A SHORT ESSAY

Student Assignment Solution is a professional writing agency that provides online assignment help , academic writing services UK to students struggling with their assignments. These services are provided so that the students understand how critical academic assignments are written. We also help them to submit their assignments on time. Most students are overburdened and overstressed due to the large number of assignments they need to submit within a stipulated time period. They face a lot of problems while composing a short essay and while providing critical reasoning using a limited word count.
Softwareamazon.com

Customize requests and responses with AWS WAF

In March 2021, AWS introduced support for custom responses and request header insertion with AWS WAF. This blog post will demonstrate how you can use these new features to customize your AWS WAF solution to improve the user experience and security posture of your applications. HTTP response codes are standard...
Computersvmware.com

Re: User Specified Hostname / VM Name

User Specified Hostname / VM Name — vRA 8.4 and vSphere 6.7, trying to migrate from vRA 7.6 and seeing that I'll mostly be redoing everything from the infrastructure layout to completely rewriting bluepri... err... Cloud Templates almost from scratch. Something that seems super simple - specifying a Cloud.vSphere.Machine hostname...
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The role of endpoints in the security of your network | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Endpoint security is a hot topic of discussion, especially now with so many businesses shifting to remote work. First, let’s define what endpoints are. Endpoints are end-user devices like desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. They serve as points of access to an enterprise network and create points of entry that function as gateways for malicious actors. Since end-user workstations make up a huge portion of endpoints, we’ll be focusing on their security.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Remarks on regularized Stokeslets in slender body theory

We remark on the use of regularized Stokeslets in the slender body theory (SBT) approximation of Stokes flow about a thin fiber of radius $\epsilon>0$. Denoting the regularization parameter by $\delta$, we consider regularized SBT based on the most common regularized Stokeslet plus a regularized doublet correction. Given sufficiently smooth force data along the filament, we derive $L^\infty$ bounds for the difference between regularized SBT and its classical counterpart in terms of $\delta$, $\epsilon$, and the force data. We show that the regularized and classical expressions for the velocity of the filament itself differ by a term proportional to $\log(\delta/\epsilon)$ -- in particular, $\delta=\epsilon$ is necessary to avoid an $O(1)$ discrepancy between the theories. However, the flow at the surface of the fiber differs by an expression proportional to $\log(1+\delta^2/\epsilon^2)$, and any choice of $\delta\propto\epsilon$ will result in an $O(1)$ discrepancy as $\epsilon\to 0$. Consequently, the flow around a slender fiber due to regularized SBT does not converge to the solution of the well-posed \emph{slender body PDE} which classical SBT is known to approximate. Numerics verify this $O(1)$ discrepancy but also indicate that the difference may have little impact in practice.
Computerslinuxhint.com

How to disable the screen lock in ubuntu

This short tutorial explains how to disable the screen lock in Ubuntu, which is enabled by default. Below you’ll find instructions to turn off the screen lock from Gnome settings and the command line using the gsettings cli. You’ll also find instructions to disable the screen lock at boot, allowing automatic login.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

VisibilityOne announces a monitoring tool for IT that includes Microsoft Teams remote users! Say goodbye to the stress, and burnout in IT

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. VisibilityOne unveils the world’s first SaaS video conference monitoring app that includes remote users of Microsoft Teams!. “Through an innovative breakthrough in the monitoring of disparate collaboration technologies, we have a unique opportunity to bring calm to the chaos of the hybrid workforce between stay-at-home users of Teams and the plethora of video conferencing devices at the corporate campus,” said Jose De La Paz, CEO of VisibilityOne.
SoftwareIntel iQ

OpenVINO - image batch to blob

I use the OpenVINO InferenceEngine to do an inference. InferenceEngine::Blob::Ptr imgBlob = wrapMat2Blob(image_01) to get a blob for the image. How can I create a batch blob? Do I need a blob or inputs? There are the following two methods:. inferRequest.SetBlob(input_name, imgBlob);. inferRequest.SetInputs(...) What are the parameters for SetInputs(...)?. 0...
Computersvmware.com

vSphere HA and vSAN

Https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/com.vmware.vsphere.vsan-planning.doc/GUID-D68890D8-841... but could not understand clear why we have to disable HA and then Enable vSAN and after that enable HA . It just saying HA traffic traverses from management kernel and after vSAN it will traverses from vSAN vmkernel but while we have separate physical adapter for management and vSAN vmkernel what problem will happen ?
Computersgetnews.info

Raspberry Pi Monitoring and Alerting with RemoteIoT platform

IoT platforms and tools are considered as the most significant component of the IoT ecosystem. When developing smart IoT devices, companies are usually completely forgotten after deployment and maintenance, although in most cases it is more important than anything else. RemoteIoT is IoT device management, data collection, processing and visualization of IoT solutions. Using the RemoteIoT platform, companies will be able to remotely monitor their Raspberry Pi’s CPU/RAM usage and any other custom parameters they want within minutes.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Zoom and Microsoft Teams were the big software winners in pandemic

Zoom and Microsoft Teams were the most popular collaboration tools used during the 2020-21 lockdown, a survey undertaken by TechRadar Pro and SmartBrief has found. In a survey of over 1,200 US-based professionals, 75% of respondents said they had used Teams, with more than 80% saying they had video-called with Zoom.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to create a Kanban Board in Microsoft Teams

In this article, we will be talking about how you can create a Kanban Board in Microsoft Teams. A Kanban board is primarily used in project management. It is a useful tool to visualize, track, and manage several tasks in a project. You can create multiple index cards to show tasks in different categories like In Progress, Not Started, Completed, Pending, High Priority Task, and more. Basically, it is used for task and workflow visualization.