Photo by Free Photos on Pixabay. Currently, the Dane County Regional Airport has space for thirteen planes, and between 2019 and 2020, an all-time high of 1.1 million people used it to fly from Dane County. Michael Reichers is the marketing director for the Dane County Regional Airport. He says pandemic notwithstanding, Dane County’s projected population and economic growth means the airport will need to increase its number of flights, and that’s why they need to add room for more planes.