The Dodgers picked up a 6-3 win over the Pirates in a rain-shortened game on Thursday. Mookie Betts got the action started with a leadoff homer in the top of the first inning, and he put his defense on display in the bottom of the second. He caught a fly ball with one out and made a spinning throw to home plate to nail the runner attempting to tag up. That kept the score tied at 1-1 after an Erik Gonzalez RBI double earlier in the inning.