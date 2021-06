Revising the filibuster might be the only way Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., can achieve his goal of a bipartisan U.S. Senate. Manchin, a conservative Democrat, has opposed his party’s sweeping election bill, the “For the People” Act, which would reduce voting barriers, limit the influence of money in politics, make gerrymandering harder and strengthen ethics rules. Instead, Manchin this past week fashioned a compromise that eliminates some Democratic priorities and adds Republican ones.