New online summer camp helps kids utilize social media to share their passions
A new summer camp based in Park City helps kids in grades 5-12 explore their interests through videos, podcasts and other social media platforms. Studio Be, an online camp developed by On Track Coaches, an academic coaching company, works with kids to recognize their passions and develops skills, behaviors and habits to find their purpose in life, said Marc Esper, who co-founded the program with Alex Murphy and Max Fink.