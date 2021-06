After consecutive first-round losses at the Lyon Open and the French Open, Félix Auger-Aliassime has regained his form in Stuttgart at the MercedesCup. The MercedesCup, which was originally played on clay, switched to grass in 2015. It could be for the better as the grass surface suits Auger-Aliassime’s powerful game perfectly. The Canadian’s able to dictate plays off of his big serve and his ferocious forehands – which were showcased plenty of times today.