Outsourcing production of virtually everything has brought US to brink of nightmare economy scenario

The global economy has reached an important milestone in the second quarter of 2021, surpassing the pre-pandemic real GDP peak attained in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Asia-Pacific region was first to complete its recovery in late 2020, owing to a resilient mainland Chinese economy. North America's recovery has coincided with that of the world; IHS Markit US economists estimate that the US real GDP reached a new peak in May 2021. Africa and the Middle East will reach this juncture in the third quarter, and Europe and Latin America will complete their recoveries in the final quarter of 2021.