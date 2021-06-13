Cancel
Small Business

Outsourcing production of virtually everything has brought US to brink of nightmare economy scenario

thecommonsenseshow.com
 9 days ago

For example, without a steady flow of computer chips, our society as it is formulated today simply could not function. We need computer chips for our vehicles, for the trucks that transport all of our goods, for the farm equipment that produces our food, for the extremely sophisticated equipment in our hospitals and for the millions upon millions of electronic devices that connect to the Internet.

thecommonsenseshow.com
#U S Economy#Outsourcing#Food Production#Intel Corp#Import Genius#Maersk Logistics#Americans
Soybeans Turn Higher on Chinese Export Purchases

--Soybeans for July delivery rose 1.3% to $14.15 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as China bought more U.S. soybeans. --Corn for July delivery rose 0.6% to 6.59 1/4 a bushel. --Wheat for July delivery fell 0.2% to $6.61 1/2 a bushel. HIGHLIGHTS. Back to Buying: After...
The global economy transitions from recovery to expansion

The global economy has reached an important milestone in the second quarter of 2021, surpassing the pre-pandemic real GDP peak attained in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Asia-Pacific region was first to complete its recovery in late 2020, owing to a resilient mainland Chinese economy. North America's recovery has coincided with that of the world; IHS Markit US economists estimate that the US real GDP reached a new peak in May 2021. Africa and the Middle East will reach this juncture in the third quarter, and Europe and Latin America will complete their recoveries in the final quarter of 2021.
The US economy is never going back to ‘normal’

The US economy has come a long way since last year’s devastating downturn. But a return to “normal” may not be possible. The Back-to-Normal Index created by CNN Business and Moody’s Analytics stands at 93% as of June 18, a new pandemic-era high. The index is comprised of 37 national...
Productivity Trend Might Bail Out Economy

Millions remain out of work. Their jobs are gone forever. Yet, the economy is in recovery even without those jobs. Economists have an explanation for economic growth without job creation. They call it productivity, and it can offset job losses. Productivity is a measure of economic output per unit of...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is sparking confusion and whiplash almost as fast as it’s adding jobs. Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can’t fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.
USMEF Report: Rebuilding Pork Consumption in Key Markets Critical for Maintaining Export Growth

A sharp decline in China’s hog and pork prices is a significant concern for the world’s pork exporting countries, including the United States. As China’s demand for imported pork moderates, U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Economist Erin Borror says the key to maintaining overall export growth is to rebuild pork consumption in markets outside of China, especially in the Western Hemisphere.
What China needs to do if it wants to achieve its ambitious economic goals by 2049

This article has been edited from its original version. It was originally published in its entirety in the International Monetary Fund's Summer 2021 issue of Finance & Development magazine. David Dollar is a senior fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution. Yiping Huang is Jinguang Chair Professor of Economics and Finance at the National School of Development and director of the Institute of Digital Finance at Peking University. Yang Yao is a Cheung-Kong Scholar and Liberal Arts Chair professor at the China Center for Economic Research and the National School of Development, Peking University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.
China’s Chongqing posts robust foreign trade growth in first 5 months

China’s Chongqing Municipality saw its foreign trade total 304.77 billion yuan (about 47.23 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of this year, customs data showed. The figure marks a robust increase of 39.9 percent over the same period last year, according to Chongqing Customs. Exports surged 42.6 percent...
Report paints sobering picture of US economy

There is a new must-read report from McKinsey entitled “Unequal America: Ten insights on the state of economic opportunity.” The findings come from an online survey conducted by Ipsos of 25,000 Americans in the spring of 2021. Results are reported for Americans as a whole, as well as for a wide variety of demographic and geographic subgroups.
US Economy on Track to Post Stronger Growth in Q2

The US economy remains on track to post stronger growth in the second quarter, although the pace of acceleration over Q1 has been revised lower in recent weeks, based on a set of nowcasts. US gross domestic product is projected to increase 9.0% in Q2 (real annual rate) via the...
The Perfect Trade To Profit From “Shrinkflation”

In a statement after last week’s meeting, the Federal Reserve indicated the fight against COVID could dictate the tactics in their long-running battle against inflation. Progress on vaccinations has reduced the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Amid this progress and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement. Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. …
Mexico blocks pork shipments from world's biggest hog plant in US

Reuters reports that the halt in shipments from the plant in Tar Heel, in eastern North Carolina, is a hit to the US pork sector. The facility became ineligible to export to Mexico on 16 June, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Mexico was the biggest export market for...
China to Deal With Auto industry’s Overcapacity by Easing Limits on OEMs

(Yicai Global) June 22 -- China will ease restrictions on original equipment manufacturers to tackle overcapacity in the automotive industry, according to a government official. To that end, the country will also promote industrial concentration and curb blind investment and construction, Guo Shougang, deputy director the Ministry of Industry and...
USDA Ag Outlook: China animal market & feed demand - a long-term outlook

China’s animal market plays a massive role in driving global feed demand. The composition of Chinese imports has been shifting toward higher value products, especially in meat and animal protein. Even as China recovers from African swine fever (ASF), they will remain a big importer or pork, beef and poultry.
ITA rules Arlanxeo Brasil imported ESBR below value

WASHINGTON—A synthetic rubber maker owned by the Saudi Arabian government has been found to have dumped product far below value into the U.S. from Brazil. Arlanxeo Brasil S.A. imported emulsion styrene butadiene rubber into the U.S. in portions of both 2018 and 2019 at nearly 35 percent less than fair market value, according to a final ruling from the International Trade Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
US Economy Heat Check: Ghost-Pepper Hot

Yesterday, a trio of indicators showed that the US economy is waking up from its pandemic slumber with the adrenaline of someone who chased a Red Bull with a 5-hour Energy. 1. Consumer prices: They jumped 0.6% from April to May and 5% from last year, the fastest annual increase since 2008. Driving the price increases were…
WSJ: No parallel to US economy rebound

According to a front page story in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, the United States economy is rebounding on a pace that has ‘no historical parallel.’. The upward streak is powered by consumers with trillions in extra savings and businesses eager to hire and enormous policy support. “New businesses...
Correction: US Economy-Vital Signs story

WASHINGTON -- In a story June 5, 2021, about the U.S. economy's vital signs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a trade association. It is the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association, not the Commercial Food Service Equipment Association.