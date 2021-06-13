Outsourcing production of virtually everything has brought US to brink of nightmare economy scenario
For example, without a steady flow of computer chips, our society as it is formulated today simply could not function. We need computer chips for our vehicles, for the trucks that transport all of our goods, for the farm equipment that produces our food, for the extremely sophisticated equipment in our hospitals and for the millions upon millions of electronic devices that connect to the Internet.thecommonsenseshow.com