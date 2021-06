CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyWorkChoice, the app-enabled W-2 workforce, is building a new community of workers who can choose to work 4-40 hours a week, easily picking up and dropping shifts to create a schedule that works around their lives. They are bringing this innovative model to the state of Georgia, with Roper Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company, putting jobs in the palm of the hands of hourly workers who may be returning to work for the first time since the pandemic hit over a year ago.