San Diego History Center hosts ‘thought exercise’ on Black Lives Matter movement

As many of us continue to revisit the events of the past year — especially the protests against injustice and inequality — we are reminded of the overwhelming work that has been done, along with the work we have yet to finish. From tackling issues that include abuses of power, police brutality and acts of racism, to widening gaps in education and wealth, gendered violence, increased housing insecurity, and the attacks on the rights of people who are LGBTQ, the historic work being done to boost awareness and to resolve these issues is unfolding in the present.