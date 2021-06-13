Alley comes alive with art in downtown Escondido
Two new outdoor mural projects will soon add extra splashes of color to downtown Escondido streets. One project, called Esco Alley Art, was unveiled Saturday in the alley between W. Grand Avenue, W. Second Avenue, S. Broadway and S. Maple Street. A joint effort of the Escondido Arts Association and the Downtown Business Association, the project will eventually include more than 30 murals, up to 8-feet-by-8-feet apiece, mounted on a brick wall that runs the length of the alley.www.sandiegouniontribune.com