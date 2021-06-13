Sunday Conversation: Davey Havok On AFI’s New Album, John Hughes Films And Why Bugs Bunny Was Punk

The musician Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, appears ready to embrace delight in all its forms. After years of processing death and trauma, Zauner radiates a certain hopeful conviction with her new music. It feels as if she has pushed through the fog and located the sun, basking in its warmth. It’s rare that an artist’s creative upswing coincides with her mainstream breakthrough, but, with Zauner, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence. Her best-selling memoir, “Crying in H Mart,” and her new album, “Jubilee,” are both developmental milestones, and the latter is a quest for a fully realized sound. “I was thinking about what musicians with long careers do with their third albums,” Zauner told Pitchfork, in March. “I would like to believe that things really start to get figured out by then, that it should sound really confident.”