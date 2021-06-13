Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sunday Conversation: Davey Havok On AFI’s New Album, John Hughes Films And Why Bugs Bunny Was Punk

By Steve Baltin
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AFI released their eleventh studio album, Bodies, this past Friday. Frontman Davey Havok tells me the record was done before the COVID pandemic, but unable to tour behind Bodies, the band held onto the record , which was not an easy decision Havok says. "For me, writing and creating a...

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fellini
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Davey Havok
Person
Morrissey
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Diana Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afi#Sat#Punk Band#Afi#Bodies#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Music
Related
MusicYardbarker

Live versions of songs that are better than the studio version

"Folsom Prison Blues," Johnny Cash (1968) "Folsom Prison Blues" is certainly one of the legendary Johnny Cash's signature songs. He recorded the track in 1955, and two years later it appeared originally on his debut album Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar! However, it was not until he recorded and released the beloved track as part of his At Folsom Prison (1968) live album more than a decade later. The live version was a No. 1 country hit, cracked the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and won Cash a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.
Musicthehypemagazine.com

AFI’s Davey Havok On The New “Bodies” Album, Writing With Billy Corgan, Hobbies, KISS & More

AFI — as comprised of frontman Davey Havok, guitarist Jade Puget, bassist Hunter Burgan and adam Carson — never stepped into the mainstream, rather, the masses came to them. The platinum success of Sing The Sorrow blazed a path for a generation of hardcore-punk weaned bands to similarly crossover. 2006’s Decemberunderground upended expectations again and earned AFI a second platinum plaque. Crash Love was another adventurous turn, with expansive and almost optimistic-sounding melodies, glistening with emotion. Burials arrived 4 years later, debuting in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The self-titled follow-up became AFI’s second-highest charting album since their inception, debuting at #5 in 2017. AFI would release another highly-praised addition to its discography via 2018’s The Missing Man EP, the first EP by AFI since 2002’s 336 EP/Now The World Picture Disk.
Rock Musicfloodmagazine.com

In Conversation (Video): AFI’s Davey Havok On Their Punk Legacy and Creating New Album, “Bodies”

“To be surprised by AFI at this point would be surprising,” Davey Havok says during his conversation with FLOOD. “I think at this point 30 years in if people are still with us and they have a familiarity with, you know, anything we’ve done in the past, at all, really.” It’s a musical journey that’s unprecedented for a scrappy punk band from Northern California who formed in 1991—and, maybe most impressively, their mainstream success was a side effect of making authentic music that never fit neatly into one category.
MusicJamBase

Happy Birthday Levon Helm: Listen To The Band Rehearse For ‘Rock Of Ages’ Concerts

Today marks what would have been Levon Helm’s 81st birthday. Helm sadly died on April 19, 2012 from complications due to throat cancer. The beloved drummer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist for The Band was born Mark Lavon Helm on May 26, 1940 in Elaine, Arkansas. Helm would go on to co-found The Band in 1967 along with guitarist Robbie Robertson, bassist Rick Danko, pianist Richard Manuel and keyboardist Garth Hudson.
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: AFI – Bodies

AFI​’s self-titled 2017 album, also known as The Blood Album, was always going to be a tough act to follow. Aside from being musically beautiful and lyrically inscrutable in a way that invited continuous exploration, it provided a case study in how a band associated with a ​‘young’ sound can modify what they do to reflect their advancing years and shifting creative appetites. If this follow up isn’t as effective, it’s not down to a lack of quality, but being a less cohesive collection that doesn’t quite pull that act off as deftly as its predecessor.
New York City, NYWBAL Radio

Why Elijah Wood is excited about his new movie's Tribeca Film Festival debut tonight

Tonight at New York City's Tribeca Film Festival, Elijah Wood's latest film, the based-on-real-life drama No Man of God makes its debut. In the film, the Lord of the Rings veteran plays FBI profiler Bill Hagmaier, who struck up a relationship with an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading up to the serial killer's execution. Luke Kirby plays the infamous killer in the thriller, which was directed by actress and director Amber Sealey.
Musicwfav951.com

AFI Releases New Album ‘Bodies’

AFI has released its 11th studio album called Bodies. The band has also shared a video for Bodies highlight “On Your Back,” which was filmed during the recording of their BBC Radio 1 session and aired Sunday (June 13th) on Radio 1's Rock Show with Dan Carter. AFI's Davey Havok...
Musicstereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Garbage, Griff And AFI

AFI – ‘Bodies’ (Rise Records) Danny Elfman – ‘Big Mess’ (Anti-) Folly Group – ‘Awake & Hungry’ EP (So Young) Garbage – ‘No Gods No Masters’ (BMG) Griff – ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ (Warner) Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure? (The Platinum Pleasure)’ (EMI) Joe Bonamassa –...
Rock Musiccrypticrock.com

AFI – Bodies (Album Review)

AFI are no strangers to reinvention. Over the band’s nearly thirty years together, AFI have grown and evolved their sound countless times. To do anything but evolve would be dull. Still going strong after all this time, this California foursome will release their latest LP Bodies on Friday, June 11th via Rise Records. With this newest iteration, AFI are exploring a vast wealth of musical influences and turning them into one of the most unique and varied offerings in the band’s already exemplary catalog.
San Francisco, CAdancingastronaut.com

Lane 8 celebrates 100 releases on This Never Happened with Davey Havok collaboration ‘Riptide’

Lane 8 is celebrating This Never Happened‘s 100th release with a mesmerizing new work titled “Riptide” featuring AFI vocalist, Davey Havok. Debuted on his recently released four-hour Summer 2021 Mixtape rendition, Dancing Astronaut‘s 2020 Artist of the Year childhood dreams have come into fruition as both he and the hardcore punk vocalist convene for one of Lane 8’s most captivating releases to date. Sharing some sentiment about the new track, the San Francisco-born producer stated,
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview: Voice actor Billy West on Space Jam’s 25th anniversary, Bugs Bunny and Futurama

This year marks a big milestone for the Looney Tunes. Not only do they have Space Jam: A New Legacy coming to theatres this summer, but this year is also the 25th anniversary of the original Space Jam which saw Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Tunes team up with NBA legend Michael Jordan in a basketball game against an amusement park tycoon who wanted to enslave the Tunes for his business.
MusicEDMTunes

Lane 8 Teams Up With Davey Havok For ‘Riptide’

Lane 8 and AFI rock band member Davey Havok are coming together to present ‘Riptide’. This is a song that offers over 5 minutes of fused sounds between Lane 8’s signature rhythms and alternative rock. As always, each sound is very strategically placed. It makes every part of this track very distinguishable and it is worth paying attention to each of them.
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream Bootlicker’s Ferocious Self-Titled Hardcore Punk Debut Album

The Vancouver band Bootlicker’s take on hardcore is deeply rooted in the early ’80s — especially in the simplistically speedy misanthropy of Negative Approach and in the phlegm-drenched D-beat roar of Discharge. But Bootlicker don’t sound like revivalists, mostly because Bootlicker are too fast and angry to be associated with any kind of rose-tinted nostalgia. Instead, their galloping pummel is urgent and ugly and instinctive. They sound like people who make this kind of music because it’s the only kind of music that makes sense to them.
Musicplanetsixstring.com

GARBAGE Drops Music Video For 'The Creeps'

GARBAGE has released a video for the song “The Creeps”, created by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi Mi Amor. The track is taken from the band’s seventh studio album, “No Gods No Masters”, which came out on June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. “This is our seventh record, the...
MusicNME

Metallica announce special reissue of ‘The Black Album’ and star-studded covers album

Metallica have announced a special pair of releases to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of their album ‘Metallica’, AKA ‘The Black Album’. The long-running band’s self-titled fifth studio album was released in August 1991 and featured such songs as ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘The Unforgiven’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’. ‘The Black Album’...
MusicAlternative Press

AFI thrive under stylistic divergence and forge a new path on ‘Bodies’

AFI certainly know how to rouse suspense—just look back to the effective erasure of vocalist Davey Havok‘s existence prior to The Missing Man announcement… Still, when whispers of their 11th album began in 2019, nobody suspected that it would take two years to actualize. Of course, we didn’t suspect that a pandemic was in the cards either.
MusicThe New Yorker

Japanese Breakfast’s Sunny New Album

The musician Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, appears ready to embrace delight in all its forms. After years of processing death and trauma, Zauner radiates a certain hopeful conviction with her new music. It feels as if she has pushed through the fog and located the sun, basking in its warmth. It’s rare that an artist’s creative upswing coincides with her mainstream breakthrough, but, with Zauner, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence. Her best-selling memoir, “Crying in H Mart,” and her new album, “Jubilee,” are both developmental milestones, and the latter is a quest for a fully realized sound. “I was thinking about what musicians with long careers do with their third albums,” Zauner told Pitchfork, in March. “I would like to believe that things really start to get figured out by then, that it should sound really confident.”
Musicspectatorworld.com

Did rock music come of age in 1971?

In this week’s edition of The Green Room, deputy editor of The Spectator‘s world edition Dominic Green and co-host Arsalan Mohammad take a look back half a century to 1971, a year currently being explored in a magnificent eight-part documentary series on Apple+ TV. Packed with archival music, contemporary news reports, voices from the mainstream and underground, it’s a fantastic watch and thoroughly recommended. However, Dom and Arsalan soon veer off into a debate on nostalgia, the whys and wherefores of the corporatization of rock music, the astonishing impact made by black artists in 1971 such as Marvin Gaye, Sly Stone and James Brown, versus the pomp-rock of bloated West Coast hippies like Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Should the supergroup concept ever have been taken seriously? And then, there’s the mind-boggling question — would you let David Crosby father YOUR child?
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo Talks New Album ‘Below’ And How It’s A ‘Time Capsule Of 2020’

In the universe of heavy music, Caleb Shomo is arguably the ‘Dave Grohl’ of metalcore. The 28 year old musician has seemingly transitioned from being a part of one the genre’s most popularized acts, Attack Attack!, to now fronting and being the brains behind his own hugely successful band, Beartooth. Taking elements of hard-rock, metallic-hardcore, and even doom metal with their latest LP, Beartooth has concocted such a superlative sound they’re now regarded as heavyweights amongst the modern metal and hardcore community, all while managing to do so in less than a decade. Taking it one step further, Shomo happens to be the sole driving force behind Beartooth. From recording every instrument, writing, mixing and mastering all music, Caleb Shomo is Beartooth in the same way that Dave Grohl is Foo Fighters.