Nick Moran’s Ode To Creation Records Co-Founder Alan McGee Heads To Tribeca For U.S. Premiere
Creation Stories is Nick Moran's frenetic and slightly fanciful exploration into the life and times of notorious music producer and Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, the man at the center of the Brit Pop sound that was part of the overall cultural renaissance known as Cool Britannia during the latter part of the 20th century. The film takes a spin at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday June 16. Due to the ongoing COVID restrictions, which have limited the number of in-theater live premieres at the annual multimedia event, Creation Stories will be part of Tribeca Online Premieres, with viewers logging in from around the world.