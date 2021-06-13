Nick Moran’s Ode To Creation Records Co-Founder Alan McGee Heads To Tribeca For U.S. Premiere

One of the many films that played at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival was director Nick Moran’s Creation Stories. The film is written by Irvine Welsh (Trainspotting, Filth) and it’s based on the life of Creation Records creator and founder Alan McGee. McGee co-founded the independent label Creation Records back in 1983 when he was twenty-three years old and championed bands like Oasis, The Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream, The Libertines, Teenage Fanclub, and more. While the label was gaining notoriety and supplying the “Brit Pop” soundtrack to the 90s, they were also dealing with bankruptcy, fights, breakdowns, and a drug-fueled haze of music and mayhem. In addition, McGee was one of the people responsible for changing government legislation in the United Kingdom so musicians could get financial help instead of taking other jobs to survive. And while what he accomplished at such a young age is phenomenal, what makes it even more incredible is that in the 90s McGee dealt with a serious drug problem that could have easily ended everything.