Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nick Moran’s Ode To Creation Records Co-Founder Alan McGee Heads To Tribeca For U.S. Premiere

By Angela Dawson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Creation Stories is Nick Moran’s frenetic and slightly fanciful exploration into the life and times of notorious music producer and Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, the man at the center of the Brit Pop sound that was part of the overall cultural renaissance known as Cool Britannia during the latter part of the 20th century. The film takes a spin at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday June 16. Due to the ongoing COVID restrictions, which have limited the number of in-theater live premieres at the annual multimedia event, Creation Stories will be part of Tribeca Online Premieres, with viewers logging in from around the world.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Suki Waterhouse
Person
Alan Mcgee
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
Ewen Bremner
Person
Nick Moran
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creation Records#Ode#Creation Stories#Cool Britannia#Covid#Tribeca Online Premieres#British#Primal Scream#Sony Music#The Labour Party#Scottish#Lock Stock#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmoviehole.net

[Tribeca 2021] Interview : Nick Moran on capturing the mad brilliance of Creation Records founder Alan McGee in ‘Creation Stories’

One of Tribeca Festival 2021’s most electrifying selections is Creation Stories, a madcap biopic based on the autobiography of Creation Records founder Alan McGee. Directed by Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Harry Potter and the Death Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2) from a screenplay by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh, Creation Stories is adapted from the 2013 autobiography of the same name by McGee.
MoviesShockya.com

2021 Tribeca Film Festival Interview: Nick Moran Talks Creation Stories (Exclusive)

Mixing both the agony and euphoria of rebelling against a society that tries to suppress their innovative ideas can be a liberating experience for prolific visionaries. Music producer and Creation Records co-founder, Alan McGee is one such daring idealist, whose penchant for hard living was instrumental in creating the Brit Pop soundtrack of the 1990s. His transformation from being a working-class Glasgow adolescent with an interest in music and an entrepreneurial streak to becoming one of the most influential music moguls in Britain is highlighted in the new musical biopic, ‘Creation Stories.’
MoviesCollider

‘Creation Stories’: Irvine Welsh and Alan McGee on How Everyone on Creation Records Was a Little Bit Mad

One of the many films that played at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival was director Nick Moran’s Creation Stories. The film is written by Irvine Welsh (Trainspotting, Filth) and it’s based on the life of Creation Records creator and founder Alan McGee. McGee co-founded the independent label Creation Records back in 1983 when he was twenty-three years old and championed bands like Oasis, The Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream, The Libertines, Teenage Fanclub, and more. While the label was gaining notoriety and supplying the “Brit Pop” soundtrack to the 90s, they were also dealing with bankruptcy, fights, breakdowns, and a drug-fueled haze of music and mayhem. In addition, McGee was one of the people responsible for changing government legislation in the United Kingdom so musicians could get financial help instead of taking other jobs to survive. And while what he accomplished at such a young age is phenomenal, what makes it even more incredible is that in the 90s McGee dealt with a serious drug problem that could have easily ended everything.
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

"Lovebirds Of The Twin Towers" Premieres At Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The immersive experience Lovebirds of the Twin Towers premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival as the storied fest marks 20 years, the creative team announced today. Lovebirds tells the true story of Carmen and Arturo Griffith, two elevator operators who worked at the World Trade Center for more than 20 years. Viewers are brought back to a time when the Twin Towers dominated the NYC skyline through the use of VR. Using StoryFile's AI and conversational video, viewers are then able to speak directly with Carmen after watching the film, further deepening their connection with her.
MoviesTV Grapevine

Simple As Water to Premiere at Tribeca

Simple As Water will premiere this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival. Check out movie details below!. Academy Award-winner Megan Mylan’s closely observed moments of lives cut between Turkey, Greece, Germany, and the U.S.. Each unfolding scene portrays the elemental bonds holding together Syrian families pulled apart by war, searching for a new life.
MoviesDeadline

‘In The Heights’ Moves The Masses At Tribeca Fest Premiere

Emotion vibrated through New York’s United Palace theater Wednesday night as In the Heights finally screened for a live audience. Applause broke out a dozen times during the musical’s world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. The sight of the opening titles on the big screen alone was enough to get star Anthony Ramos to leap to his feet and pump his fist.
TV Seriesallears.net

NEWS: ‘Loki’ Shatters Marvel’s Disney+ Premiere Records

Although we had to go over a year without any new Marvel content, 2021 has brought us tons of new Marvel stuff on Disney+!. We don’t know about you, but the wait between the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the premiere of Loki felt brutal! But it seems like we’re not the only ones just sucking up all the Marvel content we can watch!
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

Columbus Indie Music Feature Premieres at Tribeca

Columbus’ under-appreciated music scene meets its unsung film scene in a new movie debuting this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival. What’s this all about?. Co-directors Noah Dixon and Ori Segev, Denison University grads and creative directors of the Columbus-based film production house Loose Films, sit in to talk us through it.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Liam Neeson is Marlowe in new Neil Jordan pic

Liam Neeson will play Raymond Chandler’s iconic detective Philip Marlowe in a new film from acclaimed director Neil Jordan (“Interview with the Vampire”) and Oscar-winning screenwriter William Monahan (“The Departed”). “Marlowe” will shopped at the virtual Cannes market by Storyboard Media and CAA Media Finance. According to Deadline, the film...
Moviesthehypemagazine.com

A Look At The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival Premiere Of “7 Days” With Its Stars, Co-Writers & Director

In 7 Days, Ravi (played by Karan Soni) and Rita (played by Geraldine Viswanathan) are set up on a pre-arranged date by their old-fashioned Indian parents. The two seemingly have nothing in common, making for an afternoon that — while pleasant enough — could not be any more awkward. He is conservative and clearly-nervous, while she is doing her best to politely keep on smiling. But then the unthinkable happens: As the COVID outbreak intensifies, the shelter-in-place mandate is issued, forcing Ravi to spend the night at Rita’s place. Without giving too much away, 7 Days is a delightful, unique romantic-comedy that doubles as a top-notch showcase for its 2 lead actors.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope Join A24 Film ‘The Inspection’

The A24 film The Inspection, based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton, has cast Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union to star in the movie. In his feature debut, Bratton is penning the script and directing The Inspection. Filming is expected to start later this summer.