Marengo, IL

Sunday sun alert in Marengo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MARENGO, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marengo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Marengo Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marengo: Saturday, June 19: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight;