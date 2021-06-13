Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milan, TN

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Milan

Posted by 
Milan (TN) Weather Channel
Milan (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MILAN, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Milan (TN) Weather Channel

Milan (TN) Weather Channel

Milan, TN
203
Followers
499
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milan, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Milan, TNPosted by
Milan (TN) Weather Channel

Milan Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milan: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Chance of
Milan, TNPosted by
Milan (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Milan

(MILAN, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!