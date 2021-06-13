The Complete Guide to Bivalves: How to Store, Clean, Cook and Serve Like a Pro
There’s no better appetizer on a warm summer day than a fresh oyster on the half shell and a cold beer. Or, throw a couple of dozen on the grill with some butter, lemon, garlic, and you have yourself a meal. No matter how you eat them — raw, steamed, grilled, baked, or stewed — bivalves are a healthy and sustainable seafood. Oysters are among the most popular of the mollusk family, but let’s not forget about scallops, mussels, and clams.www.themanual.com