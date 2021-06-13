Scottsdale home on hillside lot with plenty of upgrades on market for $2.95 million
A recently remodeled home by renowned architect James Hann is on the market for $2.95 million in Scottsdale. The hillside lot includes resort-style outdoor living area with a pebble-tec pool wit spa, rock water feature, exterior fireplace with sitting area and built-in BBQ station. The family room includes floor to ceiling windows, fireplace, built-in bar and temperature-controlled wine cellar. The property also includes a guest house with kitchenette. For more information about this property contact Debbie Negrin and Jay Pennypacker with Sotheby’s International Realty.www.azfamily.com