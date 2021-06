On Tuesday, June 8, this afternoon, parents of primary school students met a police officer dealing with prevention. The main topic of the training was cyber crime and the risks associated with it. “Parents had a unique opportunity to find out what their children are doing on the Internet and how they behave. How severely online predators can manipulate their victims and how easy it is to get the necessary information about them from available images posted on social networks,” said Jessen Police spokesman Alice Brindel. From the lecture is to warn parents to pay more attention to the behavior of their children in the Internet environment and to actively talk to them about this issue.