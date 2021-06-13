GLOBALink | Global Young Leaders Dialogue: Meet Sanxingdui, pandas in Sichuan

Poppy The Panda loves to spend her days munching on bamboo, taking lots of naps, and climbing her favorite tree. The pattern is written in U.S. crochet terms, complete with clear instructions and pictures to help you along the way. Poppy The Panda is crocheted in continuous spirals without joining the rounds. I suggest using a stitch marker or different color yarn to keep track of each round. Poppy The Panda crocheted in worsted weight yarn is approximately 5.5 inches tall. Be aware that the final size may vary depending on the yarn and hook size used. Gauge is not particularly important, just be consistent with the tension you are using. And, most importantly, have fun!